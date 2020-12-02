Glossier Just Upped Its Holiday Merch Game & OMG I Need

When you genuinely have no idea what to get your BFF, work wife, makeup-obsessed brother or mom, a beauty set is often just the thing. Glossier’s holiday gifts make it really easy to find something everyone will love. The brand always rolls out chic sets but this year, its giftable merch is better than ever.

If you’re already a fan of the cult-favorite lip balms, lip glosses, skincare, eyeshadow and the list goes on, you’ll already want to add these gifts to your cart STAT. But we are talking about gifting here so in addition to grabbing something for yourself, think about who in your life needs to up their skincare routine or has been dying to try some Glossier makeup. And for the brand’s biggest fans, a brand-new Glossier sweatshirt and necklace are perfect picks alongside a glittery new gloss.

Shop them all, below, because they’re only available for a limited time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Balm Dotcom Roulette

This old-embossed, deck-of-cards-inspired pack contains three Balm Dotcom flavors the brand chooses for you.

G Pal Sweatshirt

Lanching next week is this classic crew-neck sweatshirt with fleece inside in Licorice Red. It’s the coziest gift for the true stans.

G Pal Scarf

This vegan-silk scarf comes already gift-wrapped in an embossed envelope complete with a “to” and “from” tag. You can purchase it separately but it also comes complimentary on all orders of more than $70.

Lip Gloss in Gold

This festive new shade features a clear base with gold shimmer.

The Gold Set

This Glossier-pink set includes the new lip gloss and a 4k gold-plated G necklace.

The Skincare Edit

Back this year is this best-sellers set with mini versions of Milky Jelly Cleanser, Super Bounce serum, Priming Moisturizer Rich, Balm Dotcom (in Original and Rose), Futuredew oil-serum hybrid, plus a pink headband printed with the signature Glossier G logo.