Glossier’s Holiday Gifts are a One-Stop-Shop for Your Travel Needs

I don’t know about you but when I travel, my skin becomes a hot mess seemingly overnight. It’s not just dryness from the plane but using other people’s—or, God forbid a hotel’s—skincare products. Glossier’s holiday 2019 launches will help solve the issue. The brand just finished its yearly Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale which allowed you to pick up your favorite skincare and makeup at a discount. And now, you’ll be able to shop a mini skin set just in time for holiday travel. Of course, it makes a great gift, too. (But I say, treat yourself.)

The Skincare Edit is a limited-edition set of Glossier’s best-selling skincare in travel-friendly sizes packaged in a really cute giftable (and recyclable!) carrying case. Inside, there are minis of some of our favorite Glossier products to help remove makeup, hydrate and soothe skin, and moisturize lips on the go. You get two 0.23 fluid ounce Balm Dotcom shades (Original and Rose), 0.5 fluid ounce Super Bounce serum, 0.5 fluid ounce Priming Moisturizer Rich, 0.5 fluid ounce Futuredew and 2 fluid ounce Milky Jelly Cleanser. It all comes with a pink logo headband.

The Skincare Edit retails for $50 on the Glossier website and in retail locations starting December 4. And that’s not all. A limited-edition, silky Balm Dotcom Scarf is dropping at the same time. It has all the balm swatches on it as well as prints of the caps.

The scarf retails for $15 and it also comes free with purchases of more than $60. It’s a great gift for the Glossier obsessive in your life. But hurry before these goodies are gone for good.

