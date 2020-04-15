Glossier’s First Hand Cream Is Right on Time—With a Charitable Twist

During a global pandemic, it can be extremely difficult for a brand, especially a beauty brand, to launch a new product. Companies are finding new, innovative ways to get their product to the masses while still being sensitive to what’s going on in the world. Glossier’s Hand Cream launch is an example of just that. The company had its newest product in the works for two years but had to switch gears a bit before rolling it out to waiting Glossier fans. First up? Getting the hand cream to those who need it most.

For the past month, Glossier has been donating thousands of products (Balm Dotcom, Priming Moisturizer and Soothing Face Mist) to healthcare professionals and hospital teams, those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. What these workers also need is hand cream to soothe dry, overwashed hands. So, Glossier has promised to deliver its first 10,000 units of Hand Cream to healthcare and hospital workers. According to a blog post from founder Emily Weiss, healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, hospital technicians, custodians, cafeteria workers, etc.) in the U.S. could go online and request products to be sent right to them. In one day, already all 10,000 units were spoken for.

Swipe through the above slideshow to see the new Hand Cream in all its glory. We don’t have exact details just yet on the scent or ingredients, but it’s sure to be a big hit with consumers as well, who are washing their hands way more than usual. Hand Cream launches to the public on the Glossier website on April 23. We’ll update you as soon as we know more details.

