StyleCaster
Share

Glossier Has Finally Given Us the Dewy, Hydrating Highlighter We Deserve

What's hot
StyleCaster

Glossier Has Finally Given Us the Dewy, Hydrating Highlighter We Deserve

Rachel Krause
by
Glossier

Glossier

One can never have too many highlighters—that’s a fact—but quality always takes precedence over quantity. If you can cut it with one stand-alone formula, a product that speaks for itself without layering or requiring advanced blending skills, why proceed with the “gotta catch ’em all” approach?

A metaphor for monogamy, perhaps, but it also makes for a fine segue into my feelings about Glossier Haloscope ($22), a soon-to-be-sold-out highlighter that just launched today. Packaged in an easy, delightfully portable twist-up tube, it comes in two shades: Choose from Quartz, which imparts a pearly, lustrous sheen without turning skin frosty; or Topaz for a gilded, bronzy glow. Both Quartz and Topaz are infused with genuine crystal extracts—you can probably guess which ones.

MORE: How to Skirt the Fine Line Between Dewy and Greasy Skin

There’s something to be said for reinventing the wheel in such a way that the result is actually novel, and Haloscope does just that. The dew-effect finish gives skin a kind of wet, distinctly unsparkly glaze (like a Krispy Kreme straight out of the oven, in the brand’s own words) that doesn’t leave behind a trail of shimmer or chalkiness, even in the icy Quartz shade, which makes my fair skin look downright radiant when swiped in a “C” motion over each temple and the very tops of my cheekbones. (Each highlighter also comes with a placement diagram, and I can’t decide if that is an insult to my intelligence or very necessary indeed.)

Thanks, I think? (Glossier)

Thanks, I think?
(Glossier)

It works like this: The outer “halo” of the highlighter does its light-catching thing, while a moisturizing core of castor, coconut, and sweet almond oils provides, well, moisture. What you get is a hydrated, universally flattering streak of luminosity, which requires little more than a tap-tap-tap of the finger to blend. It’s so easy, so fresh-looking, and so all-around good, you don’t have to be Spencer Pratt to embrace these crystals with open arms.

MORE: Your Complete Guide to Crystal Healing

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share