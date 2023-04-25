Glossier Just Made Liquid Lipstick Cool Again With New G Suit Launch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Someone call King Kylie — liquid lipstick is back. But the new matte lippies are hydrating and creamy, with a lot less dry-down than 2016 versions. Even Kylie Cosmetics revamped its liquid lip formula. The newest one that has everyone talking is from an unlikely source: Glossier. G Suit Soft touch lip crème is out today and it’s a bit of a departure for the “no-makeup makeup” brand. Unlike Glossier’s Generation G, which is a sheer matte lipstick, G Suit is much more full-coverage.

The soft buttery formula has a demi-matte finish and opaque coverage with one swipe. It feels creamy with application and doesn’t dry down, but has no shine or gloss to the finish. The creaminess comes from ingredients including rose wax silica, shea butter, orchid complex and black raspberry seed oil. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free like all of Glossier’s products.

In an interview with Elle, Kleo Mack, Chief Marketing Officer Glossier, explained why it’s called G Suit. “We created G Suit to stand out—on the wearer, within our lip portfolio, and in the industry,” she said. “We want to break barriers on how, when, and where bold lipstick shows up to enhance the wearer’s personality and mood. G suit is all about ‘suiting yourself,’ creating the space for you to decide your look.”

There are nine shades to choose from: Drive (a rich, warm, brown), Shift (a deep burgundy), Jet (a true blue-red), Strike (a burnt orange-red), Curve (a cool, dusty mauve), Tempo (a rich berry), Lane (a natural brown), Flip (a warm peony pink) and Pilot—a bright, cool pink that’s a Glossier exclusive.

Here’s how you wear G Suit. It has a pointed edge of the doe foot applicator to line the edges of your lips. Then, just fill them in with the flat side. I actually prefer to wear it like the K-beauty, blurred lip trend. I apply it to the middle on my lips and blend it out towards the lip line. It doesn’t stay on all day but long enough that I don’t feel like I have to continually reapply it. That’s actually the perfect middle ground for me.

Grab G Suit now on Glossier’s website and May 5 at Sephora.