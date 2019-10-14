Futuredew Is Glossier’s Answer to Our Never-Ending Quest for Dewy Skin

When I first received Glossier’s Futuredew in the mail, I have to admit I was a little confused. What exactly does it do for your skin? The five-year-old brand’s first oil-serum hybrid promises “your skin, but glowier.” As someone who always wants to look more dewy than matte, that sounded pretty great to me. But do I use it as a highlighter on top of makeup or as a skincare serum during my routine? I asked Kym Davis, head of product development at Glossier, for directions on exactly how to apply it. “Futuredew was designed to be the last step in any skincare routine, even after moisturizer and sunscreen,” she said via email. “We wanted it to be an easy-to-use product that works for anyone, no matter how many products are in your regimen.”

You know how your skin looks dewy and glowy post-facial? Futuredew mimics that look and lasts a lot longer. “Futuredew gives an instant glowy sheen that lasts up to 12 hours, and delivers long term benefits for the skin,” says Davis. “It’s formulated with a blend of nourishing oils and light-reflecting minerals that create an immediate dewy effect, and Evodia Rutaecarpa, a fruit extract that enhances brightness over time.”

You can really use Futuredew however you’d like. Apply it under foundation, wear alone for an all-over glow that doesn’t sparkle, or on top of makeup dotted on the high points of your face. Futuredew is much lighter and more moisturizing than a typical face gloss. That’s thanks to a blend of Jojoba, grape seed, evening primrose and rosehip oils, as well as plant-based squalane. It’s not greasy at all but it doesn’t dry down like other face oils tend to do. It’s great for those who want a natural-looking glow and feel highlighter can look pretty fake.

Ready to get your glow on? Glossier Futuredew is available now for $24 on Glossier’s website.

