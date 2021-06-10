Glossier’s Best Sellers Are On Sale—But Not For Long

Glossier didn’t plan for this sale. In fact, Glossier’s current Friends & Family sale—or as the brand calls it Friends of Glossier—idea started as a bit of an accident. A few months ago, a FRIENDSOFGLOSSIER discount code was leaked and fans went crazy buying all they could before the brand turned it off. It was sort of a good thing, though. Usually, Glossier’s big sale is just around the holidays. Now, a mid-year sale is born.

From now until June 14, the real Friends of Glossier sale features 20 percent off sitewide. Don’t worry—this time you don’t need a code to get the deals. Even better, the brand put together bundles and they have a retail value of up to 38 percent off. So, if you’ve been dying to try my current favorite cleanser, the Cleansing Concentrate, now’s the time to grab it.

If it’s makeup you’re after, I’d go for the new Ultralip and everyone’s favorite eyebrow-defining Brow Flick. There’s so much to choose from but I got you started with my must-haves, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Summer Duo

These are the warm-weather essentials to keep in your beach bag. Get Invisible Shield Daily Sunscreen with SPF 35 and then choose from eight different options of Balm Dotcom.

Special #4: Team Favorites

The Glossier team chose this set to include all of their favorites. Get Futuredew for a glowy complexion, Boy Brow for fluffy brows, your choice of Generation G soft matte lipstick, Milky Jelly Cleanser for gentle makeup removing and Body Hero Daily Oil Wash that smells amazing.

The 3-Step Skincare Routine

Stock up on three favorites: Balm Dotcom, Priming Moisturizer and Milky Jelly Cleanser.

Solution

This “exfoliating skin perfector” contains a 10 percent blend of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), beta hydroxy acid (BHA) and polyhydroxy acid (PHA) to slough off dead skin cells and clear pores.

Cloud Paint

Get in on the blush trend with eight shades of this soft cheek color.