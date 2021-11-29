Olivia Rodrigo’s Favorite Beauty Brand Is 20% Off Sitewide For Cyber Monday

Scroll To See More Images

You can’t deny that Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most influential celebs of the moment. She’s a role model to her millions of fans who want to be just like her, from her edgy OOTDs to her simple makeup routine. She’s known for her natural, effortless beauty, and one brand Rodrigo uses to help her achieve her signature no makeup makeup look is Glossier. She’s a Glossier girl through and through, and you can be, too.

Cyber Monday really came in hard this year, but it wouldn’t be complete without a huge sale at Glossier. After Black Friday, your wallet might be stretched a little thin. However, when Glossier gives us 20% off everything, it’s time to take another shot of espresso and whip out our credit cards. The brand is even throwing in a complimentary, limited-edition pocket mirror with any order that’s at least $60.

After all, skincare and makeup products are great investments on Cyber Monday, because you can use them for days, weeks, months. And Glossier’s offerings are definitely frontrunners in our books. The brand celebrates natural beauty and has unique formulas, with many even being multifunctional.

You likely already recognize Glossier from your fav YouTubers and celebs, but here are seven top rated products that you should absolutely try out while they all have 20% discounts for Cyber Monday. The sale ends at the end of the day, so scurry on over to Glossier’s online shop and certainly don’t hold back.

Balm Dotcom

Stock up on the cult-favorite Balm Dotcom universal skin salve. It’s multi-tasking in that you can apply it to your chapped lips or pretty much anywhere else where your skin needs more moisture. Plus, there are nine amazing flavors, with the new Cookie Butter coming in hot.

Boy Brow

Get the fluffy brows of your dreams with the help of the Boy Brow grooming pomade. In addition to thickening and shaping, the formula conditions and moisturizes.

Glossier You

Remember that viral pheromone perfume that Anna from Bachelor in Paradise used to attract all the male suitors? Well, little-known fact: this scent is the same thing (but a little less aggressive). The warm, sweet, ambery smell is subtle, yet sexy. And we’re stocking up.

Ultralip

Get lips like Olivia with the Ultralip hydrating shine and color lipstick. It gives you the moisture of a lip balm and the tint of a lipstick. Choose from nine super buildable and natural colors.

Cloud Paint

For the most natural blush, swipe on some Cloud Paint in one of the eight stunning shades. Your makeup look just got a whole lot dewier.

Futuredew

Talk about multitasking products from Glossier, the Futuredew oil serum hybrid blends makeup and skincare into one glowing formula. You get moisture that lasts for up to 12 hours, plus a dewy sheen that illuminates your face.

The Makeup Set + The Beauty Bag

Glossier is known for its skin-loving, simple but effective, natural formulas, but the brand is also known for its iconic millennial pink packaging. Get the Cloud Paint, Boy Brow, and Lash Slick all in a roomy beauty bag that you’ll be proud to display on your bathroom counter.