Glossier Just Launched ‘Bubblewrap,’ But It’s Not What You Think

There’s a hack many makeup artists and facialists use that involves applying thick, moisturizing eye cream to the lips, as well as the lids. Eye cream often has hydrating and plumping properties to make eyes look awake so it makes total sense you’d want to apply these properties to your lips, too. That’s partially what inspired Glossier’s Bubblewrap Plumping Eye & Lip Cream, the newest launch from the cult-favorite beauty brand.

Bubblewrap was specifically created for both delicate areas of your face that need a little extra love and care. It’s a fast-absorbing, water-in-oil emulsion. That means, it starts off as a rich cream and ends as light and silky, so it’ll feel comfortable on your skin, not heavy. Glossier promises your eye and lip area will look ultra-smooth and plump—which is a great first step for makeup application. Lips feel dry and cracked when you apply matte lipstick? Bubblewrap creates a sort of protective cushion, which can help lipstick go on smooth.

Bubblewrap features a handful of essential ingredients that give it its hydrating and plumping properties. Hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid and sodium hyaluronate crosspolymer are key to hydation, peptide complex and portulaca pilosa extract help increase skin’s ability to hold water and avocado oil and vegan squalane provide moisture and softness. Swertia chirata extract and vegetable protein are what’s going to give skin, especially lips, that smooth feel, and blueberry fruit extract acts as an antioxidant to protect against environmental factors like pollution.

Want to try it out for yourself? You’re in luck. Bubblewrap launches today for $26 on Glossier’s website.