WNBA Players Are the Real Stars of Glossier’s New Body Hero Campaign

To launch its newest body products, adding to the current cult-favorites, Glossier didn’t just hire models. Instead, the brand joined forces with the powerful women of the WNBA for the new Glossier Body Hero campaign. Back in 2017, Glossier launched its body products with billboards featuring nude people who inspired the brand. Glossier is taking that one step further by including WNBA stars as well as a group it calls Body Heroes, such as a nurse, an artist and a student. Real bodies in beauty campaigns? Yes, please.

Players let Glossier into their “wubble” to show how they get ready and hear their perspective on beauty. They speak about what it’s like to be “taller than everyone” and how “athletes aren’t necessarily the standard of beauty.” The campaign features 2020 WNBA Champion Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm, Seimone Augustus of the LA Sparks, Lexie Brown of the Minnesota Lynx, Kalani Brown of the Atlanta Dream, Amanda Zahui B. of the New York Liberty, Natalie Achonwa of the Indiana Fever and Stefanie Dolson and Gabby Williams of the Chicago Sky.

To keep the inspiring feels going, the campaign also features those intimate “skin portraits” it’s starting to be known for, including registered nurse Andrea Dalzell (below).

As well as artist Choi Chun Leung (below) and others.

There are so many videos to watch and images to see that it’s easy to forget Glossier is actually launching products. They’ll fit right into your current routine, hydrating your body and making you smell pretty great at the same time. Shop both, below!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Body Hero Exfoliating Bar

Bar soap is back, people. Gently exfoliate your body with this biodegradable bamboo powder-infused bar. It also contains sunflower seed oil and aloe leaf juice to help lock in moisture.

Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist

After exfoliating, spray on this antioxidant-rich oil, enriched with sunflower seed, grapeseed and oat, to seal in moisture.