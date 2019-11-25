Glossier Rarely Goes on Sale But You Can Thank Black Friday for This One

There are some beauty brands that are always on sale and others that don’t get discounted often. It doesn’t mean one is better than another, just that the company’s strategy is different. That’s why you’ll want to bookmark Glossier’s Black Friday sale 2019. The cult-favorite brand rarely does sales, so its post-Thanksgiving event can’t be missed. Everything is included: skincare, fragrance, makeup and more at 20 percent off.

Want to save even more from Glossier? The brand just rolled out 15 (!!!) limited-edition sets that allow you to get 35 percent off than if you bought each item separately. Yes, that’s 20 percent off everything in-store and online, plus new kits that will give you the products you need for a bold eye (with that new liquid eyeliner), clear face and soft skin.

Each kit is out now but you’ll have to mark your iCal for the Black Friday sale. It runs from Friday, November 29 to December 2. Shop some of our favorites from Glossier, below.

This perfect starter kit will make you become a Glossier fan.

Get smooth, bright skin with this three-part system.

Now’s the time to try everyone’s favorite non-sticky gloss in three different shades.

This best-selling cleanser removes dirt, oil and all your makeup.

Fans love this warm, musky fragrance and the way it reacts beautifully with the skin.

