Glossier’s Black Friday Sale Is What Millennial Dreams are Made Of

Glossier fans, listen up. This is your moment. The retailer’s holiday sales are always good, with discounted everyday items and exclusive sets. This year is no different. Glossier’s Black Friday deals include 25 percent off sitewide and value sets that boost the discount up to 35 percent. And that’s not all. Glossier has also rolled out two new shades of the cult-favorite Cloud Paint for a late-fall flush to the cheeks.

From November 26-30, take 25 percent off the entire Glossier site, as well as shop limited-time sets offered exclusively during Black Friday weekend. Stock up on the Boy Brow and Milky Jelly Cleanser you use all the time and pick up some gifts while you’re there. You can even get your hands on Glossier merch and the best-selling You eu de parfum.

No clue where to start? Bookmark these deals, below.

Finishing Touches Set

Get Lash Slick, Cloud Paint and Glossier You eau de parfum for the final touch to your look.

The Bestsellers Set

Who in your life wouldn’t love this gift set, which includes everyone’s favorite Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, Milky Jelly Cleanser and hoodie.

Cloud Paint

There are two new easy-to-use cheek colors: Spark (a bright poppy) and Eve (a rich mulberry).

Priming Moisturizer Balance

This oil-controlling gel-cream is great for helping manage maskne.

Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist

Hydrate winter skin with this Neroli-scented dry body oil.