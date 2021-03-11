Glossier Officially Launched the Perfect Makeup Bag to Replace All Those Pink Pouches

If you’re anything like me, you reuse Glossier’s pink bubble pouch products come in until it won’t close anymore. It’s a great way to ensure the plastic you receive isn’t just single-use. But it only holds so much. Now, the brand has launched the big sister to the Pink Pouch: the Glossier Beauty Bag. It’s obvious a lot of thought went into the ultra-durable—and cute as hell—bag. Just wait until you see all the compartments.

The cotton exterior features the Glossier logo, as well as a front pocket. There’s the big zippered main compartment (tall enough to stand up Glossier skincare) and also a felt interior pouch with pockets for extra organization. Yes, that means your new beauty bag won’t be a black hole where it’s impossible to see what’s inside. This baby will keep you super organized so each Lidstar and Boy Brow has its place.

The Beauty bag is also a great option if you want to cut down on plastic and skip the pouches altogether. When you check out, just select Limited Packaging at checkout. Or, use the pouches for any leaky products (sometimes I lose the caps!) and slip it right into your bigger bag. You’ll be so organized, you won’t even recognize yourself.

For a limited time, grab The Beauty Bag as well as The Makeup Set (Lash Slick, Boy Brow and Cloud Paint) as a bundle that’s $18 off retail. You can’t really beat that deal.