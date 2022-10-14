Glossier’s Winter-Ready Balm Dotcom Is Peak Nostalgia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a long time since we got a new Glossier lip balm. The cult-fave Balm Dotcom already comes in 10 “flavors,” like Birthday, Mint and Mango. But the weather is getting cool and fans have been asking for a new hydrating lip balm and Glossier answered. The limited-edition Swiss Miss Balm Dotcom is here and if you’re wondering, Swiss Miss? Like, the packets of hot chocolate with the teeny tiny marshmallows? Yup. Exactly like that.

Each of the Balm Dotcom shades-slash-flavors has a subtle tint and this one is the perfect ’90s-style chestnut-brown. (Well, some are clear, too.) The scent is a light hint of cocoa and vanilla. The hydrating formula contains castor seed oil, beeswax, lanolin, cupuacu fruit extract and rice bran and rosemary leaf extract. Not only does it hydrate and lock in moisture, but it also contains omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, as well as antioxidants to combat free-radical skin damage.

We’re all about treating ourselves here so grab a tube for you first but peep Glossier’s gift sets, too. They have an incredible value and make great presents for everyone in your life. And we’re sorry to tell you, the gift-giving season is right around the corner. We’re big fans of Olivia (Rodrigo’s) Favorites ($48 at Glossier), which have a Boy Brow grooming pomade, Ultralip hydrating shine + color and Pro Tip brush point liquid eyeliner in the colors of your choice.

There’s also the Balm Dotcom Trio ($30 at Glossier), where you can choose three shades — including the new one — and save $6. Keep one in every bag and sweatshirt pocket. Speaking of sweatshirts, match with Timothée Chalamet and Kacey Musgraves and grab an often-sold-out Original Pink Hoodie ($55 at Glossier), the newer Embroidered Lavender Hoodie ($60 at Glossier) or the vintage-inspired Glossier Sweatshirt ($40 at Glosser). You truly can’t go wrong.