5 Weird Beauty Hacks You Can Do with Your Lip Balm

As far as cult beauty products go, Glossier’s Balm Dotcom ranks pretty high on the list of this year’s most Instagrammed. (Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish and Ouai’s Wave Spray also made the unofficial list that exists only in my head.)

And even though a flavored lip balm isn’t usually worth writing home about, once I was done Instagramming it (don’t judge me—we’re all guilty) I was surprised to find I didn’t just lose it at the bottom of my purse like most lip products. In fact, it’s shared the main rotation with Korres Lip Butter and Clinique Chubby Lip Stick for most of the summer—but not always for the reason you’d think.

When you combine my unlikely love for the cult balm with the fact that I’m supremely lazy, a challenge emerges: How do I use this one product that I pretty much always have on me in a bunch of ways? And by a bunch of ways, I mean all the ways—on my lips, my cheeks, my brows, my lids, and, uh, even my hair. Inspired by my general apathy in the morning, we came up with five—count ’em, five—off-label ways to use the Balm Dotcom in Cherry. Don’t have this particular product on hand? If you have some tinted Vaseline or Smith’s Minted Rose Lip Balm (the one that comes in the tin), you can sub that in for similar results, too.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Ziayla with New York Model Management

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Jasmine Green of Hair Rules