Glossier’s ‘Puffer Jack for Your Skin’ Is the Cold-Weather Hydrator You’re Craving

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing like below-freezing temperatures for you to start craving steaming chai lattes, cozy sweaters and luxe moisturizers. Indoor heat and outdoor cold can wreak havoc on your skin, leaving is dull and dehydrated. Just like you’d throw on a puffer jacket to head outside for that latte, Glossier’s After Baume protects skin from the environment. Plus, the cream promises to moisturize for 24 hours so you’ll only have to apply it once.

Before you panic thinking about clogged pores and heavy oils, know that After Baume is vegan, non-comedogenic (non-pore-clogging) and formulated without fragrance, essential oils, dyes or alcohols. That ensured it was awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. Though most intense moisturizers are only for dry skin, Glossier promises After Baume is great for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone.

If your chin has feeling rough from wearing masks, or your face is dry from retinol or acne medication, this just might be the hydrator you’re looking for.

What After Baume does have is moisturizing glycerin cupuaçu butter to seal in hydration, babassu oil and linoleic acid to help strengthen the moisture barrier and post-biotic ferment and green microalgae extract to provide nourishment. It’s housed in a cute green (the trendiest color) glass jar with an aluminum lid. When you’re finished with the product, clean it out and recycle each component.

Although it’s face-approved, you can apply After Baume on the body, too. I like to add it to the dry spots on my elbows and knees. And because it costs less than $30, I don’t feel like I’m wasting my luxe skincare on my body. A little Balm Dotcom skin salve on the lips and you’re officially ready to brave the elements — even if it’s just to Starbucks.