Spotlight-Stealing Nails: The Textured Glitter Fade

Stephanie Stone of Nailing Hollywood is a celebrity nail artist who has caught the eye of Hollywood’s most fashionable. She’s worked on editorials for magazines like Teen Vogue and Nylon, and advertising campaigns for brands such as Steve Madden and Bebe. She’s known for her trendsetting styles.
Looking for an attention-grabbing manicure? You’ve got to try the textured glitter fade—it’s the perfect way to kick your look up a notch.
This look uses Revlon Nail Art Moon Candy for a cool 3D effect, and it can be done in five simple steps! This manicure is so cool, it’ll be the only accessory you’ll need when you wear your favorite fall outfit.
What you’ll need:
For more information about our relationship with Revlon click here: cmp.ly/3
Step 1: Base Color. Paint your nails with two coats of the opaque purple end (side 1) of your Revlon Nail Art Moon Candy in "Orbit."
Step 2: Glitter Fade, Part One. Take the pink glitter striping brush end (side 2) of your Revlon Nail Art Expressionist in "Ulterior Motif" and paint a thick coat of glitter only at the base of your nails closest to the cuticle.
Step 3: Glitter Fade, Part Two. Next, take the same glitter striper brush (side 2) of your Revlon Nail Art Expressionist in "Ulterior Motif,"and clean off most of the product into your bottle so that there is very little glitter on the brush. Then, from the base of your the nail where you have already set your glitter patch, paint your brush upwards towards the free edge in gentle streaks. Reapply product to the brush as needed, but never use too much polish during this step because you want to have control of how much glitter is applied at a time. Make sure that your glitter looks full at the base and fades away towards the tip almost as though the glitter is falling from your cuticles.
Step 4: Flakes. Take side 2 of your Revlon Nail Art Moon Candy in "Orbit" and add a few holographic flakes to the glitter gradient you have already created. Adding these flakes will create a subtle new dimension and depth to the overall look!
Step 5: Top Coat. Top your look off with Revlon Matte Top Coat. This top coat will give your nails a waxy-looking finish and make the glitter and holographic flakes appear to be embedded underneath, giving you an extra unique texture and look.