Spotlight-Stealing Nails: The Textured Glitter Fade

Stephanie Stone of Nailing Hollywood is a celebrity nail artist who has caught the eye of Hollywood’s most fashionable. She’s worked on editorials for magazines like Teen Vogue and Nylon, and advertising campaigns for brands such as Steve Madden and Bebe. She’s known for her trendsetting styles.

Looking for an attention-grabbing manicure? You’ve got to try the textured glitter fade—it’s the perfect way to kick your look up a notch.

This look uses Revlon Nail Art Moon Candy for a cool 3D effect, and it can be done in five simple steps! This manicure is so cool, it’ll be the only accessory you’ll need when you wear your favorite fall outfit.

What you’ll need: