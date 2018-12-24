The Glitter Nail Polish Colors Your Digits Need This NYE

Scroll To See More Images

All that glitters may not be gold, but one thing’s for sure: at least it sparkles. Glitter nail polish, though it may seem too bold and messy for a minimalist, is actually more versatile than meets the eye. It can be applied all over the nail bed, or it can be used as a small accent on a negative space manicure.

According to 2019 nail trends, this along with other interesting textures, such as beads and studs, will only continue to be the most requested looks in the New Year. So you might as well start practicing now. And what better time to work on your most standout mani-gram than New Year’s Eve, when parties are in large supply and the dress code calls for head-to-toe festive vibes?

And while you may not be able to pull off Swarovski-embellished stilettos like Cardi B., there are still plenty of glitter nail polishes that shine just as bright. Ahead, 14 options that cover the gamut of color, finish and even particle size.

Nails Inc. ‘Bossing It’

A purple base with hints of iridescent pink throughout.

$11 at Nails Inc.

Smith & Cult ‘Shattered Souls’

Big, gold particles you won’t be able to peel your eyes away from.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Deborah Lippmann ‘Can’t Be Tamed’

A full-coverage honey gold.

$20 at Deborah Lippmann

essie ‘A Cut Above’

You can never go wrong with rose gold.

$9 at essie

OPI Tinker, Thinker, Winker?

A long-lasting metallic polish that’ll remind you of ice and snow.

$13 at OPI

Edie Parker x Lauren B Beauty ‘Stonewall Inn’

Confetti and color fit for a queen.

$20 at Lauren B Beauty

Zoya Pixie Dust ‘Juniper’

A dark and sultry, sparkling teal to match the night sky.

$10 at Zoya

Jinsoon ‘Mist’

A bright silver shimmer with a hint of gold.

$18 at Jinsoon

Color Club ‘Constellation Prize’

Wear alone or top off your favorite blue polish with this blue-green hybrid.

$6.44 at Walmart

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish ‘Ravy Blue’

A dark blue that’s so sparkly, it still shines at night.

$18 at Beauty Pie

Flora 1761 ‘Speckled Hellebore’

A deep rose gold that goes on smooth and packs staying power.

$16 at Flora 1761

LeChat Nails ‘Mars’

A deep orange, holographic glitter for bold beauties.

$11.95 at LeChat Nails

Butter London Glitz Glazen Peel-Off Glitter Nail Polish

Take the work out of your mani by experimenting with this peel-off formula.

$12 at Butter London

Kendra Scott Rose Gold Metallic Nail Lacquer

A classic rose gold for all occasions.

$16 at Kendra Scott