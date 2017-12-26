25 Glitter Makeup Ideas That May Inspire Your New Year’s Eve Look

When it comes to makeup, no holiday inspires us more than New Year’s Eve. Even if we’re forgoing the club for a night in with friends, this is the one night when we’re unapologetically extra with our beauty choices and think, “the bigger the better.” And no product embodies that more than glitter. It’s vibrant, sparkly and multi-use; the perfect New Year’s Eve companion, if you ask us.

Glitter can get a little messy, but when strategically placed and held down with a sturdy primer (like this one), the results look out of this world. As far as makeup inspiration is concerned, there’s no better place to find it than the runway. Ahead, we’ve gathered 25 looks that you may want to steal for the last night of 2017.