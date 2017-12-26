25 Glitter Makeup Ideas That May Inspire Your New Year’s Eve Look

When it comes to makeup, no holiday inspires us more than New Year’s Eve. Even if we’re forgoing the club for a night in with friends, this is the one night when we’re unapologetically extra with our beauty choices and think, “the bigger the better.” And no product embodies that more than glitter. It’s vibrant, sparkly and multi-use; the perfect New Year’s Eve companion, if you ask us.
Glitter can get a little messy, but when strategically placed and held down with a sturdy primer (like this one), the results look out of this world. As far as makeup inspiration is concerned, there’s no better place to find it than the runway. Ahead, we’ve gathered 25 looks that you may want to steal for the last night of 2017.
Sparkly Teardrops
Photo:
ImaxTree
Golden Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Shimmery Lashes
Photo:
ImaxTree
Inverted Cat Eye
Photo:
ImaxTree
Blue Dots
Photo:
ImaxTree
All-Over Purple
Photo:
ImaxTree
Royal Blue Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Ravishing Red
Photo:
ImaxTree
Shiny Silver
Photo:
ImaxTree
Orange Lines
Photo:
ImaxTree
Ombre Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Sparkly Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Glitter Lips
Photo:
ImaxTree
Green Underliner
Photo:
ImaxTree
Aqua Blue Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Glitter Cheeks
Photo:
ImaxTree
Glitter Smoky Eye
Photo:
ImaxTree
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
$20, at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay
Blinged Out Eyes
Photo:
ImaxTree
Yellow Sparkles
Photo:
ImaxTree
Teal Smoky Eye
Photo:
ImaxTree
Hot Pink Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Glitter Decals
Photo:
ImaxTree
Black and Silver Realness
Photo:
ImaxTree
Lavender Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree
Teal Underliner
Photo:
ImaxTree
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
$24, at Stila
Photo:
Stila