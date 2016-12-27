10 Glittery, Shimmery Eyeshadows That Look Chic, Not Tacky

Warning: The images you are about to see on this page look cool as hell and will make you want to douse yourself in glitter. And that’s a good thing, because glitter is no longer relegated to Kindergarten craft projects or Britney’s cleavage, circa 2001—it’s actually the who’s who of makeup this season, which means it’s time for you to jump on the trend and get your sparkle on.

But how, you ask. How do I wear glitter without looking like a prom-night disaster? Welp, that’s the beauty of glitter—it’s meant to be imperfect. No, really. Dot a few silver flecks on the inner corners of your eyes, tap some golden shimmer on the middle of your lid, or rim your eyes in sparkling aqua, and then go live your life. Listen, if you can master finger paints, you can master the art of glittery eyeshadows.

And to help you get started, we rounded up the very best, long-wear glittery eyeshadow pots and sticks that are both easy to apply and, almost more importantly, easy to remove, along with a few insanely pretty inspiration pics to get you in the mood. Click through to see our favorites, then get shopping—it’s glitter season.