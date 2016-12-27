StyleCaster
10 Glittery, Shimmery Eyeshadows That Look Chic, Not Tacky

Photo: Getty Images

Warning: The images you are about to see on this page look cool as hell and will make you want to douse yourself in glitter. And that’s a good thing, because glitter is no longer relegated to Kindergarten craft projects or Britney’s cleavage, circa 2001—it’s actually the who’s who of makeup this season, which means it’s time for you to jump on the trend and get your sparkle on.

But how, you ask. How do I wear glitter without looking like a prom-night disaster? Welp, that’s the beauty of glitter—it’s meant to be imperfect. No, really. Dot a few silver flecks on the inner corners of your eyes, tap some golden shimmer on the middle of your lid, or rim your eyes in sparkling aqua, and then go live your life. Listen, if you can master finger paints, you can master the art of glittery eyeshadows.

And to help you get started, we rounded up the very best, long-wear glittery eyeshadow pots and sticks that are both easy to apply and, almost more importantly, easy to remove, along with a few insanely pretty inspiration pics to get you in the mood. Click through to see our favorites, then get shopping—it’s glitter season.

Burnished Orange
Burnished Orange

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles in Wine, $12; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Sheer, Glossy Green
Sheer, Glossy Green

Revlon PhotoReady Eye Art in Desert Dazzle, $9; at Ulta

Photo: Revlon
Craft-Level Silver
Craft-Level Silver

Make Up For Ever Large-Size Glitters in N60 Silver, at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
Layered Gold
Layered Gold

Make Up For Ever Glitters in Gold, $15; at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
Glitter-Flecked Black Liner
Glitter-Flecked Black Liner

Moon Glow Shimmer Stick in Midnight Glow, $7; at Sally Beauty

Photo: Moon Glow
Soft, Smudgy Mink
Soft, Smudgy Mink

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Shockwave, $21 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
Warm, Shimmery Tan
Warm, Shimmery Tan

NYX Cosmetics Roll On Shimmer in Walnut, $4; at Ulta

Photo: NYX
Opaque Black Glitter Liner
Opaque Black Glitter Liner

Sephora Collection Colorful Shadow & Liner in Glitter, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Blended Brown Sparkles
Blended Brown Sparkles

Sephora Colorful Eyeshadow in Brown Diamonds, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Aqua and Teal Shimmer
Aqua and Teal Shimmer

Estée Lauder The Estée Edit Metallishadow Crème + Powder in AquaNova, $25; at Estée Lauder

Photo: Estée Lauder

