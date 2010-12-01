Glitter 101: Tips For Using The Trendy Product

Most little girls love glitter the more the better! But as an adult, the trick is how to use it in a grown up way. With these tips and products, you can create a glamorous, pretty or party-ready effect – and not look like a Vegas showgirl!

Wondering exactly what glitter is? Its crushed metal particles, (but can also be made with glass or plastic). Glitter can have a rough, or relatively smooth, texture depending on the product and can be shaped as squares, circles, rectangles or hexagons. Remember, the trick to working with any of these products is to start with a small amount and layer lightly to avoid a garish look.

Eyes You have your choice from cream and powder glitter eye shadows to glitter eye liners. Most of the glitter in todays products are finely milled and smooth, easy to apply, and wont drift on other parts of your face, like the cheeks. Try SEPHORA COLLECTION Glitter Cream Eyeshadow Set, Tokidoki Glitter Eyeliner Set, Sonia Kashuk “Glitters Glows” Eye Palette or Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner

Lips – Glosses look a bit more natural than lipsticks in this category, and the best choices will have skin flattering glitter shades like gold, peach and pink, Choose glosses with more finely crushed and densely packed glitter. Try Bobbi Brown Glitter Lip Gloss, NYX Candy Glitter Liner or LA Splash Ultra Glitter Lipgloss.

Face and Body Choose smooth powders, liquids or creams to highlight the collar bone, arms, dcolletage, as well as cheekbones and brow bones. Try Illamasqua Powdered Metal in Ether, Make Up For Ever Glitters in Gold 1, Sand 11, NYX Glitter Body Gel or TARINA TARANTINO Sparklicity Pure Gold

Nails – If youre shy or unsure about using glitter elsewhere, this is the perfect product to use for the effect. Try Rescue Beauty Lounge Look Rich, Be Cheap (one of my personal favorites!), Deborah Lippmann Happy Birthday or SEPHORA by OPI Only Gold For Me Top Coat.