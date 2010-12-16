Glee’s Heather Morris Got A Beauty Contract

Photo courtesy of Fox

It seems like Estee Lauder noticed how hot Heather Morris (aka Glee’s Brittany) is with the rest of the world when she channeled that other Britney (Spears) on the show. The proof: The beauty giant has signed Morris as their newest Flirt ambassador for its Flirt Brand. Past flirters include Mila Kunis and Vanessa Minillo.

Morris explains the air-tight logic of her new post to WWD, Brittany is the biggest flirt on Glee so theres that not to mention Im obsessed with the Flirt makeup.” Something tells us Santana would disagree.

Morris will do in-store appearances and host contest to find a performer to appear in an online video for the brand.