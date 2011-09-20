It’s Baaack: Glee Season 3!

Photo: © FOX.com

Everyone’s favorite glee club returns to T.V. tonight after a six-month hiatus. And like any normal high school, rumors surrounding the third season of Glee have been swirling. Will Finn and Rachel get back together? Will Brittany leave Artie for Santana? Will Blaine transfer to McKinley High to be with Kurt? (We hope so!)

And one of the biggest rumors of all: will Rachel, Finn and Kurt actually graduate this season? Creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this summer that Lea Michele, Cory Monteith and Chris Colfer’s characters would be saying farewell after this season. But shortly after co-creator and executive producer Brad Falchuk sent the rumor mill running in the opposite direction when he announced that the three characters would stay on the show through the fourth season.

One character who will be missed however, is Sam, the blonde hottie played by Chord Overstreet. Although his character came in as a transfer student just last season, Overstreet reportedly declined an offer to stay on the show.

Last season’s finale left the New Directions looking for a new direction after they lost the National Show Choir Championship in New York. We’re sure there’s going to be plenty of antics and drama this time around, but we can’t wait to gleek out and see all of our fave characters back in action!



