This Vitamin C Mask Is Clearing Up Dark Spots People Have Had ‘For Years’—Get 2 For the Price of 1

The benefits of vitamin C are numerous—it has the ability to brighten lackluster skin and increase collagen production, to name a few—but perhaps one of the ingredients most popular uses is as a solution to fading dark spots and acne scars. These concerns can be wholly difficult to correct and often take commitment to routine to see results. But that’s where fast-acting treatments, such as Gleamin’s Vitamin C Clay Mask, are making waves by proving you may no longer have to wait long to see swift changes.

The 10-minute mask was formulated to improve uneven texture, clear out congested pores, and last but not least, minimize the appearance of dark spots and blemishes. While you may have to apply the mask several times before witnessing a visible difference, reviewers claim to have seen the pesky dark spots that they’ve had “for years” finally fade away from use, which we’d consider to be pretty huge.

It contains quite the line-up of ingredients, which deliver three separate benefits to the skin. Kaolin clay detoxifies congested skin by eliminating dirt, excess oils and impurities, which in turn keep breakouts at bay. Vitamin C (with kakadu plum and desert lime) tackles hyperpigmentation while firming areas that have experienced a loss of elasticity. Lastly, turmeric and aloe vera work as an anti-inflammatory to rejuvenate a healthy glow across the complexion.

Through a consumer study conducted on users between the ages of 18 and 64, 86 percent of the subjects “strongly agree skin appearance is improved after one use” of the mask, while an even higher percentage (93 percent) “strongly agree the mask fades dark spots and age spots.”

Even average reviewers are stoked by the mask’s immediate benefits. It doesn’t dry out the skin like other detoxifying masks, prevents recurring breakouts and even works wonders on sensitive skin types are just a handful of the comments.

“The product exceeded my expectations,” wrote one shopper who had been using the mask for a month. “The dark marks on my face are lightening to my skin tone. I was doubtful in the beginning because I’ve tried so many products in the past, but this is the most happiest in a long time I’ve felt confident about my face.”

“This is the only product that I have seen that actually fades dark spots,” raved another reviewer. “It has changed my skin texture, appearance, and does what it states it will do. I have had acne since my teen years, tried numerous products, dermatologists, but this I am satisfied with.”

Even better, Gleamin is currently holding a holiday sale, where you can score two jars of the Vitamin C Clay Mask for the price of one. Interested in trying all of the brand’s offerings? Scoop the Limited-Edition Holiday Box for just $100.

