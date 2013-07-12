10 Ways to Look Gorgeous in Glasses

If you’re a girl who wears glasses, you know that finding just the right makeup and hair to pair with your specs can be tricky business. Luckily, geek has never been more chic—especially since celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Aniston, and Anne Hathaway regularly rock their fashionable frames, and the gorgeous beauty looks to go along with them.
With that in mind, we took to Pinterest to find some of the best ways to make your glasses accentuate your features. So if you’re looking for a brand new way to boost your hair and makeup routine, turn to these bespectacled beauties for a little inspiration!
A high bun is a no-muss, no-fuss way to look instantly chic. Pair it with tinted lips and lightly defined eyes for a pretty, simple, and sophisticated look.
Image via Two Penny Blue
Consider this the green light to go bold with both your eye makeup and lipstick. Take winged eyeliner up a notch by extending it a little farther than usual, and color your lips a fun, coral hue.
Image via Eat Sleep Wear
For an ultra feminine, perfect for daytime look, keep your makeup simple with a few coats of mascara and a tinted lip balm. Loosely curl your hair (or at least the ends) and pin back a few strands so that they're out of your face.
Image via Peony Lim
If you have bangs, try this look on for size. Keep the focus on the top half of your face by pulling your hair into a bun, and going with bold eyebrows, layers of mascara, and dark eyeliner.
Image via Maskcara
Keep your eye makeup neat and precise, and let a daring lip color (like a glossy crimson) steal the show.
Image via Girly Chiq
You'll look girly and flirty with glossy, light pink lips, a hint of color on your cheeks and loads of mascara.
Image via Gal Meets Glam
A bright pink glossy lip stain is the perfect (and fun!) complement to simpler, more understated eye makeup.
Image via Grace Scott
Looking for a look that's perfect for both day and night? Go heavier with your eyeliner and mascara, then choose a light coral or peach tinted lip balm.
Image via L'Oréal Paris
Matte red lipstick and a somewhat messy hairstyle (that doesn't necessarily need to be pigtails) create a look that's one part youthful and one part stylish.
Image via Style Clicker
For a bolder look, sweep your hair up off your face, go for a bright pink, matte pout, and make your eyes pop with some dramatic winged eyeliner.
Image via Fereckels