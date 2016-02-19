The Nail Look From NYFW You Can Actually Wear IRL

New York Fashion Week and wearable aren’t typically two words we associate together. But occasionally a look so good and so doable comes along we simply can’t let it slip by. And this one we spotted backstage at Creatures of Comfort fits the bill precisely. Created by Korean nail guru Eunkyung Park of Unistella and inspired by the glass nail trend of last fall, this iridescent nail look was fun, quirky, and surprisingly simple to re-create IRL. Get the scoop on these glass nail stickers below!

Designed to look like glass shards, this Instagram-famous mani features reflective shapes and nail accents that will put any nail art to shame. But unlike fancy nail art that requires a ton of time and a visit to the salon, this look is achievable at home thanks to limited-edition Glass Nail Stickers by Unistella ($8/sheet, glowrecipe.com). Each pack contains one sheet of holographic and adhesive film designed to follow the curve of the nail. There are 20 unique shattered glass patterns per set that when applied over your chosen base color, will cause the film to reflect light in different ways. A dark base will pick up more of an emerald green tone, whereas a nude or pale-colored base will make the shimmering pink shine, making your mani game as diverse as your nail polish collection.

To get the glass nail look like a pro, prep the nail with a basecoat. Use tweezers to remove the sticker and place in desired design shape. (The stickers come pre-arranged in aesthetically pleasing designs on the sheet, if you’re in need of some inspo!) After the stickers have been placed, apply two coats of a top coat, and you’re all set! To get the exact look backstage, place the designs in squares as accents over black nail polish.

