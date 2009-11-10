Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

Last night, I had the incredible opportunity to attend the annual Glamour Women of the Year awards held at Carnegie Hall . The event was sponsored by L’Oréal Paris to honor courageous women who are changing the world. To say this event was inspiring doesn’t nearly do it justice. Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leivi said that this was her favorite night of the year, and I left agreeing with her. It was MY favorite night of the year by far. To be in the same room with Bill Clinton, Stella McCartney, Yoko Ono, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Maya Angelou, Amy Poehler and Laura Ling and Euna Lee, to name a few, was an experience unlike any other. In fact, Cindi Leivi mentioned that so many of the attendees each year ask to bring their daughters to the event, that the magazine is actually concerned that they’ll have to seek out a larger venue than Carnegie Hall next year. And if that’s the case, Cindi says, so be it! “Sharing this evening with your daughters is so integral to the theme of this event.”

Before the awards, I were invited by Glamour to partake in a little pre-party makeover courtesy of L’Oreal Paris. Thanks to the brand’s expert on-site hair and makeup gurus, my boring weekday locks were transformed into a Kate Hudson waves while I got decked out in a smoky eye paired with a pink lip. My favorite products used included L’Oreal Extra Volume Collagen Hydra Collagen Mascara, L’Oreal HIP Metallic Shadow Duo in Gunmetal, and L’Oreal Infallible Plumping Lip Gloss in Plumped Rose. Check out the transformation, above.

After my makeover, I felt ready to tackle a red carpet press section (have you ever done it? It’s an adrenaline rush like no other, but MAN does it get aggressive up in there!) and a celeb-studded affair shortly thereafter. In fact, I think this quote from Maya Angelou’s acceptance speech last night after she received her lifetime achievement award says it all: “Glamour is being beautiful to myself first. And THEN to anyone else who cares to see it.”

Stay tuned for a Glamour Women of the Year red carpet and recap, in addition to a summary of the event itself!

Contributed by Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz