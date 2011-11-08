Glamour Women of the Year Awards: JLo, Tory Burch & More

I attended Glamour’s 21st Women of the Year awards last night, on behalf of L’Oreal Paris and was able to not only meet and learn about women who have accomplished achievements that most of us can only dream of, but also come face to face with many idols.

I started off the night by getting ready with a L’Oreal hair and makeup team (not too shabby of a lifestyle if I do say so myself) and after falling in love with L’Oreal True Match Foundation (lightweight coverage that stayed put through a very long night) I was ready to go.

On the red carpet, I first met “T”, a woman who brought tears to my eyes after hearing her story of child trafficking. She not only survived the abuse she went through as a child, but lived to fight against it and is now one of the most outspoken voices against sex trafficking. “T” told me that she was proud to be going to college to further her degree and career, as she “never thought she would live this long to see this prevail” and hopes to be able to create a campaign to impact the cause and empower women even more so than she already has.

Artist Cindy Sherman, who was presented her award by Marc Jacobs, of course wore MJ on the carpet. Sherman noted that she wasn’t used to being the center of the attention, and was used to using her canvas and hiding behind a lot of product in her work. But Jacobs, who described her as one of his biggest inspirations, said that Sherman is changing the landscape of the world and “opened my eyes significantly and made the world a more interesting, beautiful and provacative place.”

The performers of the night, the legendary Debbie Harry and newcomer Theophilus London, got together to stun us all with a duet. London was one of the best dressed on the carpet, in a Lanvin suit and Cole Haan shoes all topped with a “Crocodile Dundee” hat straight from Austin, Texas. He described his performance with Harry as one of his “wildest dreams come true” and noted that now “Condoleezza Rice will know my name.”

Chelsea Handler, recognized for being the only successful woman nighttime talk show host, walked the carpet in a lowcut blue pantsuit, stopping to chat with Arianna Huffington noting that “that is a woman who is unstoppable!”

Tory Burch, looking stunning in her own design, was awarded the “Fashion Force” for turning her empire into a $330-million-a-year business. Burch told us the secret behind her gorgeous skin: protecting it from the sun year round — and that she loves Bobbi Brown shadow. She also let it loose that she may be releasing a capsule beauty collection in the future after her fragrance launch, so stay tuned!

Not pictured above: Gabrielle Giffords and Esraa Abdel Fattah, awarded for “The Undaunted” and “The World-Changer” respectively.