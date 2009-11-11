Best Moments Of The Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

Before Monday night’s Glamour Women of the Year event, I had some prime real estate on the red carpet where I was able to catch many of the honorees and presenters on their way into the hall. The awards ceremony itself was a montage of inspirational quotes. Here, my favorite moments of inspiration, humor and beauty from the red carpet and the awards ceremony itself.

Steven Tyler

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com

The hilarious Steven Tyler arrived with his entourage and immediately livened up the crowd. Said Steven Tyler on the red carpet about his group, “We’re all here because we’re not all there!”

Andie MacDowell

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com

L’Oreal Spokeswoman Andie Macdowell, when asked about the designer of her dress, couldn’t remember! Luckily, her plus one, daughter Rainey Qualley was there to check the tag for her.

Iman

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com

Iman presented Rihanna’s award to her and said, “Now I am even more impressed with her dignity and courage,” Iman said, referring to Rihanna’s admission that she’d sent the wrong message to fans by returning to ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who had assaulted her. Now, Rihanna will serve as a role model to victims of domestic violence. Iman looked so beautiful, I find it hard to believe she’s even in the same species with the rest of us. It’s a superhuman kind of beauty, dolls.

Maria Shriver

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

It has to be said: I defy you to show me an individual with a more impressive head of hair than Maria Shriver. She stunned in a smoky eye and neutral lip. Said Maria, “The greatest thing you can do is serve another person.” Maria credited her mother, who passed away in August as her own role model.

Rihanna

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Rihanna addressed the crowd in “the tightest dress [she] could find” about the “secret of domestic violence.” Said Rihanna, “I love being part of a night where we are celebrating such strong women.”

Serena Williams

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com

Serena Williams was introduced by former Glamour Woman of the Year, Tyra Banks. Said Tyra about Serena, “It’s not enough for her to play fierce. The girl has got to look smoking when she beats your ass.” Serena told the crowd, “My dreams have always been to be #1, since I was young, be the best. You could do whatever you want to do; the most important belief is self-belief/self-love.”

Stella McCartney

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com

No fewer than THREE Beatle wives presented to Stella McCartney her award: Yoko Ono, Olivia Harrison and Barbara Starkey. Said Stella, “Ladies, girls up there in the balcony, never wear a skirt this short if you get an award.” We think she donned that mini with style.

Marissa Mayer with Matt Lauer

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com

Google exec Marissa Mayer was introduced by The Today Show‘s Matt Lauer as “the hot chick from Google.” Marissa accepted her award with grace. Said Marissa, “To take a line from the Google homepage, I’m feeling very lucky.”

Maya Angelou

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Dr. Maya Angelou said “Glamour is profound. Glamour is saying I want to be as beautiful as I can be. To myself first and then to anyone who has enough sense to see me.” Said Bill Clinton, who introduced her, “I have been blessed to know some truly remarkable women. I was born to one; I married one; and I helped to raise one. But I never knew one quite like Maya Angelou.”

Dr. Jane Aronson with Katie Couric

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Dr. Jane Aronson who works to improve the lives of orphans overseas and founded the Worldwide Orphans Foundation was one of the most amazing women I’ve ever seen in my life. Jane said, “You know, I’ve never had a surprise party. Until tonight.” Jane told the crowd, “Whatever our kids have here, the children across the oceans must have the same.” Just when I thought this saint of a woman and I had nothing in common (I’m far too shallow), she admitted she liked being an FOG (Friend of Glamour)… especially when it comes to rocking false lashes.

Laura Ling and Euna Lee

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com

Laura Ling and Euna Lee said that they didn’t ask to be in the spotlight, they said, but because they are in it, they’re going to use it for good. The duo made even more of an impact when they were joined by Euna’s daughter on the stage.

Susan Rice

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

When Susan Rice, US Ambassador to the United Nations received her award from Michael Douglas, she said, “Talent, courage and confidence are the best forms of beauty.” To Dr. Jane Aronson, of whose work she said she was not previously aware, she said, “We could do some real damage together.”

Amy Poehler

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com

But it was Amy Poehler who delivered (deadpanned, I should say) my favorite quote of the night. “Girls. If a boy says something that isn’t funny… you don’t have to laugh.”

