Glamour Magazine Does a Body Good

Last year, Fabulous magazine polled both male and female reader’s to discover their perception of what an ideal women’s body should be. Well, surprise, surprise, men and women do have differing opinions, but it’s not quite what you think. Of the men questioned, a U.S.-size 10 was picked as their ideal body for women. The women polled cited their ideal as a size 6, with the national average a size 12. Fabulous shot women who were these three sizes, revving tons of commentary concerning weight, body images and self-esteem.

And today in New York, Glamour magazine is shooting Lizzi Miller, the model famous for her softball-playing, belly-dancing normal physique, for their November issue. Miller was widely celebrated in August, when Glamour used a stock photograph of her sitting naked in a thong, her soft figure– larger than what is typically found in women’s magazine– gorgeous, healthy and radiating. In the photo, she is confidently, casually display her normal body, spongy stomach roll and all.

It turned out to be the Little Picture That Could: the image prompted so much positive feedback that the magazine’s editor-in-chief Cindi Lieve’s blog had close to 1000 encouraging comments, and her inbox was “literally filled the first day the issue hit newsstands… The emails were filled with such joy–joy at seeing a woman’s body with all the curves and quirks and rolls found in nature.”

Now, Glamour is doing an entire nude photo-shoot of Miller for their November issue, along with six other “plus-size” models, being shot by today Matthias Vriens. The magazine’s “normal woman” movement is reminiscent of Dove‘s Real Beauty Campaign, a celebrated fight to expose the real bodies of women worldwide. Dove print ads, billboards and commercials all starred women of various shapes and sizes parading in bras and underwear, promoting not only products, but self-esteem.

We can’t wait to see Glamour‘s spread in November, starring Kate Dillon, Jennie Runk, Amy Lemons, Crystal Renn, Ashley Graham, Anansa Sims, and, of course, Lizzi. And we can’t help but appreciate the magazine’s strategic timing of displaying the glory of curves, right in time for Halloween candy and Thanksgiving. Well done, Glamour.