Rachel Krause
Four Years After Its Release, This Clay Mask-on-Crack Is Still Sephora’s Bestselling Skin Care Product
In this age of all things new and shiny all of the time, it’s pretty rare for a beauty product to not only achieve cult status, but also manage to maintain it over the course of several years. Few come to mind, but GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment is definitely one of them.

The clay mask-on-crack aims to be the one-stop salvation for breakouts, discoloration, blackheads and whiteheads, razor bumps, clogged pores, uneven texture, dullness, and more—anything that falls under the umbrella of “problematic skin,” as the brand calls it.

Back in 2012, SUPERMUD took the standard kaolin-based formula and adds activated charcoal, exfoliating AHA and BHA acids, and a handful of now-trademarked proprietary blends of oils and extracts, put it all in a tiny tub, and turned into a sold-out Hollywood craze almost overnight, counting Miley Cyrus, Jourdan Dunn, Nina Dobrev, and Tommy Lee (????) among its many fans. And now, four years and countless internet reviews and celebrity Instagrams later, it’s still Sephora’s #1 best-selling skin care product of all time. How’s that for staying power?

SUPERMUD may be good, but at $69 for a 1.2 oz jar, it isn’t cheap, so if the celebrity go-to doesn’t quite fit your non-celeb budget, it’s worth giving the above more affordable alternatives a try.

1 of 6

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores, $26; at Origins

L'Oréal Detox & Brighten Clay Mask, $12.99; at Ulta

First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask, $30; at First Aid Beauty

Boots Botanics Shine Away Ionic Clay Mask, $7.98; at Drugstore.com

Caudalie Purifying Mask, $39; at Caudalie

The Body Shop Seaweed Oil-Balancing Clay Mask, $23; at The Body Shop

