GLAMGLOW’S End-of-Holiday Sale is a Must-Shop For Mask Lovers

When it comes to shopping, one thing is for sure: there’s nothing better than a sale with double-digit discounts. After all, most of us have spent the last month splurging on others, so it’s okay to treat ourselves now, right? If skin care is your jam or you’re simply looking for high-quality, effective products that’ll fix your biggest concerns, you’ll definitely want to shop the end-of-the-year GLAMGLOW sale.

For those who don’t know, the brand is renowned for its cult-favorite mud masks that you’ve likely seen on the Instagram pages of your favorite beauty bloggers. Beyond that, there’s also moisturizers and serums that pair perfectly with the masks for a glowy complexion, something we’re always trying to achieve.

The sale includes 30% off all holiday sets and up to 50% off select products like the Plumprageous Gloss Lip Treatment which comes in matte, gloss and metallic formulas and the Supermud Superstar Set, a great buy if you’re a GLAMGLOW newbie.

If you’re hoping to stock up on multiple finds instead of trying just one, opt for a holiday set. They’re already majorly discounted to attract holiday shoppers, so adding an extra 30% off makes it worth the buy. They include the Paint the Town Set, that allows you to paint on the GravityMud mask in 6 different colors. It’s a $248 value for $89, plus an extra 30% off. That’s practically free in our book.

If these deals weren’t enough, GLAMGLOW is offering free shipping on all orders so you can spend as little or as much as you’d like. To help making your shopping experience a little smoother, we rounded up our top picks from the sale. Good luck not adding all of them to your shopping cart.

GLAMGLOW Hydration Dream Team Set

Keep dry skin at bay with this mega-hydrating kit. It comes with a travel-size cleanser and moisturizer, plus a full-size hydrating treatment to lock in moisture all winter long.

$34.30 at GLAMGLOW

GLAMGLOW Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Treatment Mini

Goodbye chapped lips with this two-in-one lip treatment. Give your pout a punch of hydration and a flush of color in one application.

$9 at GLAMGLOW

GLAMGLOW❤ BECCA: We Know Glow

If you love a good glow, this duo is for you. A firming treatment paired with a shimmering skin perfector means you’ll be glowing for days.

$16 at GLAMGLOW

GLAMGLOW Sexy Little Trio Set

If masking is your thing, this adorable little trio set is for you. Complete with a brightening, hydration and detoxifying mask so you can treat nearly all your skincare concerns.

$30.80 at GLAMGLOW