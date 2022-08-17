Shoppers Call This $6 Serum ‘Liquid Gold’ for Smoothing Frizz, Dry Ends & Flyaways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing quite like putting in the effort to style your hair, only to have it all go to waste as soon as you step outside. August may be flying by, but the humidity will no doubt hang on quite a bit longer—all the more reason to pick up an anti-frizz serum, like the GK Hair Argan Oil, to live out your best summer hair days while you still can. Bonus: It’s currently on sale for the cost of a latte.

Keratin and argan oil join forces in this simple yet effective serum; it stimulates thicker hair growth, protects against heat damage and leaves your strands silky smooth. It instantly gives new life to varying hair types, from tight curls to thin locks, by adding a protective layer around each follicle to restore the hair to a more youthful state. Frizzy, brittle, and extremely dry strands feel incredibly hydrated post-application to the point of a “salon-like treatment,” per the brand, and are even protected against environmental aggressors, such as pollution and sun exposure.

Amazon reviewers have left behind thousands of glowing reviews and ratings for the multipurpose hair product. One person even called it “liquid gold” for its ability to soften their dry ends and style their hair faster, while others agree a little of the oil goes a long way.

“This product calms my frizz better than anything else, and leaves my hair feeling smoother, stronger, and so much healthier,” raved one. “Love it, and will keep buying it over and over again. Also, it smells WONDERFUL.”

“Absolutely love the smell of this product! It’s divine,” said another. “And it’s one of the only products I’ve found that removes frizz and keeps my very coarse hair smooth and shiny. Love it!”

RELATED: This Fast-Acting Serum Leaves ‘Clear and Ageless’ Skin in Its Wake—& It Rarely Goes on Sale

The weightless serum can be applied on clean, damp or dry hair; simply work it in from the ends up to midway across your locks to calm flyaways, smooth frizz and soften dry, split ends. You can even add a generous amount from your scalp to your ends for a quick hair treatment pre-shampoo.

For just $6, you really can’t go wrong. Pick up a bottle of the GK Hair Argan Oil for an instant hair pick-me-up.