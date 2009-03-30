Givenchy’s Glow

While we all want hydrated and luminous skin, shine is all too often the unintended result of our efforts. So what is a girl in search of a dewy but matte complexion to do?

Givenchy’s Mister Mat Mattifying Foundation Primer may just be the answer you’ve been waiting for. Designed to coat your face in a long-lasting matte finish, this primer contains silicone gum extracts to moisturize, plant extracts to control oil production, and light-blue pearlescent shimmer to minimizes the appearances of pores and make dull skin appear instantly brilliant.

Delightfully dewy, yet magnificently matte skin may finally arrive this summer.

Givenchy Mister Mat Mattifying Foundation Primer, $30, at sephora.com