Givenchy’s Dahlia Noir Showcases Riccardo Tisci’s Muse

The latest perfume from Givenchy, Dahlia Noir, is fittingly fronted by model Mariacarla Boscono, Riccardo Tisci’s muse. The scent is meant for a mysterious woman, presented as a “Fatal Flower.”

Boscono dresses the part of the Black Dahlia in the campaign, looking sensual, dangerous, and mysterious all at the same time.

With notes of mandarin, pink pepper and mimosa and a core of rose, iris and patchouli the fragrance is a light pink, perfectly suiting the classic design of the bottle.

Dahlia Noir will be available beginning in August as an Eau de Parfum.

Image via TFS