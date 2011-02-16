Givenchy Sniffs Out Two Timing Timberlake

Already a hit in the U.K. for over a year, Givenchy fragrances Play and Play Intense will be available in approximately 1,800 departments stores nation wide this fall with Justin Timberlake as the face of the fragrances. Alain Lorenzo, president of Parfums Givenchy, told WWD “Because the U.S. is one of our largest markets, we wanted to work out any kinks in Play before bringing it to the U.S.”

President and chief executive officer of LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics N.A. and president and CEO of Christian Dior Inc., Pamela Baxter, told WWD “We were looking for a man who’s recognized all over the world, someone new to the world of perfumery, and with great seductive potential.” And seduce us he will, especially with the delicious notes that embody these two new scents.

What we’re wondering, is does Justin ever sleep? Probably not, as he is being shot for the up-coming Givenchy campaign by Tom Murno set to launch in September, he is simultaneously working on his own RTW line: William Rast. In addition he has several acting projects underway, an upcoming book, and is helping to launch the careers of upcoming artists with Tennman Records, his very own project with Interscope Records.