Givenchy Photo’Perfexion Light Fluid Foundation

I was never a big foundation girl. I always thought my skin was too oily to add yet another layer of something to my makeup regime. But as I’ve gotten older (going to hit the big 3-0 next month!!) and changed my eating, drinking and exercising habits, my skins chemistry has also changed. Now I have just regular old normal skin. It’s not overly dry or overly oily, so I’ve started experimenting with different foundations.

When I received an email blast from Sephora.com saying that Givenchy was coming out with a new foundation, naturally I had to try it. The Photo’Perfexion Light Fluid Foundation contains SPF 10 and literally melts into your skin when you apply it. I immediately saw how smooth my complexion became upon application. It looks natural without looking cake-y and blends so easily you can’t even tell I’m wearing foundation.

The best part (besides the luminous skin): It lasts all day! My complexion looks fabulous from 7am until 10pm.

The Photo’Perfexion Light Fluid Foundation comes in seven shades and is $47.00 on Sephora.com



