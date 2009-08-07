Givenchy has been keeping Le Secret

It’s no secret that being a lady, you must not only have a very sweet side to you but a naughty side as well. Givenchy has captured this (somewhat) clichéd essence in a new scent, Ange Ou Démon Le Secret.

Who better to embrace the theme of naughty/nice than Uma Thurman? Her resume includes darker flicks such as Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, but also lists a number of romantic comedies (um, My Super Ex-Girlfriend). Her newest film project is a movie entitled Motherhood, expected out this fall, in which she will transform into a hard working mommy. It’s quite different from her yellow jumpsuit and sword fighting days, which is exactly why she fits this campaign so well.

Wearing a white Givenchy dress, Thurman looks angelic and innocent, and will be featured in both print and TV ads. Uma’s enthusiasm for the fragrance was clear when she told WWD, “The concept allowed me to essentially play two characters of the same woman, and that made it quite adventurous and fun.” She admitted to having “long had an affinity for Givenchy. Becoming enchanted with Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” for which Hubert de Givenchy dressed Audrey Hepburn.

We’re excited about the new fragrance and will be eagerly anticipating it’s US arrival date, set to be in stores in 2010.