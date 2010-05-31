Givenchy Fleur de Frangipanier

Available in two fresh colors–Island Sun and Island Tan–this powder bronzer features pink and golden hues for those with medium skin tones, and an amber blend for darker complexions. Both are comprised of 3 intermixed shades and are illuminated with gold and silver undertones. The long-lasting bronzer features a beautiful imprint of the orange blossom flower as well as its subtle scent, providing a fresh new fragrance and a delicate golden glow.
Price: $45.00
Where To Buy: sephora.com
As one of the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.