Givenchy Fleur de Frangipanier

Available in two fresh colors–Island Sun and Island Tan–this powder bronzer features pink and golden hues for those with medium skin tones, and an amber blend for darker complexions. Both are comprised of 3 intermixed shades and are illuminated with gold and silver undertones. The long-lasting bronzer features a beautiful imprint of the orange blossom flower as well as its subtle scent, providing a fresh new fragrance and a delicate golden glow.

Price: $45.00

Where To Buy: sephora.com