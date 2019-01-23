Givenchy’s Spring 2019 Couture Runway is Proof You Can Never Wear Enough Glitter

For as long as we can remember, glitter makeup has fallen into two unofficial, but accurate categories: outdated or outdated and messy. Seriously, you wouldn’t dare catch an adult woman sporting shimmer unless it was Halloween and for good reason. Thankfully, we’ve learned that what was once avoided like the plague can actually be worn in a chic way, due in part to high fashion runways like Givenchy’s couture Spring 2019 makeup look.

Whenever renowned designers, cosmetic brands and makeup gurus join forces to create noteworthy moments you know it’s going to be good; especially if that expert is Pat McGrath. Earlier this week, she reminded us that glitter is here to stay…at least for another season. Though there were a variety of makeup looks displayed up and down the runway, the most awe-inspiring, jaw-dropper of the show was a half-glitter, galaxy-inspired face.

It looks as though McGrath painted models in silver glitter from the bridge of the nose all the way up to the hair line without a speck of skin peeking through. While this dazzling look isn’t work-appropriate or even fitting for a girls night out, it’s definitely inspiring us to channel our inner-galaxy woman for Halloween 2019.

All in all, expect to see glitter sticking around, at least throughout the summer. And if you’re not daring enough to sport this half-faced twinkling look, you can definitely adjust the glitz to your liking and still be on trend. However, If you’re as mesmerized by this trend as we are, here are some of our top picks for recreating this look at home. Ready, set, sparkle:

NYX Professional Makeup Face & Body Glitter

We love this multi-colored metallic glitter. It’s buildable so you can pack on as much sparkle as you want and it’s under $5 so you can save your coins.

$5 at Target

Sephora Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette

Though this bronze-based palette isn’t true glitter pigment, you can recreate the look with this dazzling, pigment-rich shadows. Choose one color or mix and match to make the look uniquely you.

$125 at Sephora

MAC Cosmetics Glitter in 3D Platinum

This glitter packs a punch of sparkle. Dab all over or use atop your favorite cosmetics for a dash of glitz wherever you please.

$22 at MAC Cosmetics

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.