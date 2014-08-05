Givenchy To Sell $300 Lipstick Encased In Crocodile

Makeup for the longest time has been considered an affordable luxury item, one for the masses. You might not be able to afford a designer pair of shoes, but you could almost always afford a designer lipstick. But lately, makeup prices have been creeping up, as cosmetics manufacturers have upped the luxury ante on what they are producing. Christian Louboutin has just debuted $50 nail polish, La Prairie pushed the envelope with its $55 lipstick, and one of Clé de Peau Beauté’s bestsellers is $70 concealer.

But those items have nothing on the lipstick Givenchy is introducing for holiday—a limited-edition Le Rouge lipstick, with a case made of crocodile leather, that will retail for a staggering $300. The special lipstick will come in Le Rouge shade 306, Carmin Escarpin–a classic red shade. Not your shade? The crocodile case can also be placed on any tube of Givenchy Le Rouge lipstick.

Givenchy is only going to produce 3,000 of these, which will come in numbered gift boxes, and debut in Barneys in mid-October. We have a feeling this will be a go-to item for KimYe when they begin shopping for stocking stuffers.

