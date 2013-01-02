Giveaway! Win Tarte’s Makeup Essentials

The beginning of the year means time for a fresh start, and that includes clearing out old beauty products and starting anew. (For help on what to toss, check our extensive guide here!) There’s no better way to start over than with the best of the best, like Tarte’s Limited-Edition Best Seller Kit ($24, Tartecosmetics.com). The set includes their timeless essentials for a natural look with a touch of color — LipSurgence Lip Luster in Pouty; Deluxe Lights, Camera, Lashes! 4-in-1 Mascara, Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner in Bronze, and a double-ended eyeliner brush. The gel eyeliner is one of our favorites!

This week we’re giving away three sets to our readers. Enter to win by following Daily Makeover and Tarte on Twitter; we’ll choose five winners at random. Good luck!

How to enter for your chance to win:

1. Log in to your Twitter account.

2. Click this button to follow Daily Makeover [twitter_follow username=”DailyMakeover”][/twitter_follow]

3. Click this button to follow Tarte [twitter_follow username=”tartecosmetics”][/twitter_follow]

4. Tweet us the following message: Hey @Dailymakeover, I would love a @tartecosmetics best seller kits!

We’ll be accepting tweets through Monday at 4 p.m., and the winners will be chosen at random and announced by Daily Makeover via Twitter at 5 p.m.

For complete official rules, click here.