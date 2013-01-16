Giveaway! Win A Julep Nude & Neon Nail Collection

Neon nail polish may be a little out-of-the-ordinary for January, but we’re loving it. What better way is there to brighten a dreary winter day than with a pop of color on your digits? Or, if you’re in the mood for something a little more classic, there are endless options of nude polishes on the market. Julep’s Nudes & Neons Collection has both, so you can mix and match bold and natural, or even play with an ombré effect with the plethora of nudes.

Another must-have this month is Julep’s Hand and Cuticle Stick ($22, Julep.com) that not only restores moisture in cuticles, but rehydrates hands and promotes growth and strength of the nails. With a blend of shea butter and sweet almond oil, the hands are left ultra soft without that sticky residue of most cuticle oils. Just swipe and go.

