Giveaway! Enter for a Chance to Win This Makeup Kit That “Restores Sexual Fire”

Physicians Formula recently launched their Sexy Booster makeup line that claims it does just that—boost your sexual desire. The line apparently features chemicals that mimic the effect of pheromones, including cocoa extract that is said to mediate feelings of attraction and euphoria, and horny goatweed, an aphrodisiac that claims to restore sexual fire. While we can’t attest to these “sexy” benefits ourselves, we can put our sticker of approval on the colors and their formulas. Even better, you’ve got a chance to win the kit and try it for yourself!

Here’s what’s included in the collection:

Sexy Booster Sexy Glow Bronzer ($13.95, physiciansformula.com) features two tones to bronze and highlight for a natural contour.

Sexy Booster Sexy Glow Blush ($11.95, physiciansformula.com) is also two-toned, featuring a natural blush and a darker fuchsia shade. Blend the two or pick one for a natural or more sun-kissed look. Both the bronzer and blush include a brush and mirror for on-the-go application.

Sexy Booster Sexy Glow Glossy Stain ($9.95, physiciansformula.com) is a gloss-and-stain hybrid that offers bold highly pigmented color with a shiny finish. Available in red and pink.

