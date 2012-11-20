Giveaway! Win Luxe Beauty Goodies From Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman is already one of our favorite places in NYC to stock up on high-end beauty products and exclusives. And now shopping the iconic Fifth Avenue department store’s beauty floor (and its online counterpart) just got even more amazing: From this Friday, November 23 to December 2, Bergdorf’s is hosting its Beauty in the Bag event, featuring 17 seriously great gifts-with-purchase.
When you shop brands like Dior, Laura Mercier, Kiehl’s, Lancôme and tons more, you’ll receive a cosmetic bag packed with deluxe samples from the brand. The deal is happening both in-store and online at bg.com/beauty. We got a sneak peek at some of the bags, and not only are they super cute, they’re pretty much made for holiday travel season.
Now for the best part: To kick off the event, our friends at Bergdorf Goodman are giving six Daily Makeover readers the chance to win one of these Beauty in the Bag gifts.
RéVive
With your $300 RéVive purchase receive Tonique Preparatif (59 ml), Cleanser Gentil (59 ml), Moisturizing Renewal Cream (30 ml), Sensitif Cellular Repair Cream SPF 15 (30 ml), Fermitif Neck Renewal Cream SPF 15 (30 ml) and Moisturizing Renewal Eye Cream (15 ml).
Sisley
With your $300 Sisley purchase receive Lyslait (30 ml), Floral Toning Lotion (30 ml), Hydra-global (10 ml), Sisleya Eye & Lip Contour Cream (2 ml), Sisleya Global Fermete (3 ml), Phyto-Svelt Global (15 ml) and Body Cream EDC (10 ml).
Sulwhasoo
With your $350 Sulwhasoo purchase receive Timetreasure Renovating Cream (5 ml), Balancing Water (15 ml), Balancing Emulsion (15 ml), First Care Serum (8 ml), Liquid Cleans- ing Foam (15 ml), Rejuvenating Eye Cream (5 ml) and Overnight Vitaliz- ing Treatment (15 ml).
Sunday Riley
With your $250 Sunday Riley purchase receive Holiday Eye Essentials Kit with Twig, Sanders, Pot of Gold Eye Shadows and Eye Color Brush.
Amore Pacific
With your $300 Amore Pacific purchase receive Time Response Skin Renewal Eye Crème (3 ml), Treatment Cleansing Oil (30 ml), Contour Lift Extreme Serum (3 ml), Time Response Skin Renewal Toner (30 ml), and choice of moisturizer: Time Response Skin Renewal Crème (8 ml), Moisture Bound Rejuvenating Crème (8 ml) or Future Response Crème (8 ml).
Orlane
With your $300 Orlane purchase receive Deluxe Vivifying Cleansing Care (50 ml), Deluxe Toner (50 ml), Deluxe Crème Royale Cream (50 ml), Crème Royale Yeux (3 ml), Crème Royale Cou Et Decollete (3 ml) and Deluxe Crème Royale Serum.
