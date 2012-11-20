Giveaway! Win Luxe Beauty Goodies From Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman is already one of our favorite places in NYC to stock up on high-end beauty products and exclusives. And now shopping the iconic Fifth Avenue department store’s beauty floor (and its online counterpart) just got even more amazing: From this Friday, November 23 to December 2, Bergdorf’s is hosting its Beauty in the Bag event, featuring 17 seriously great gifts-with-purchase.

When you shop brands like Dior, Laura Mercier, Kiehl’s, Lancôme and tons more, you’ll receive a cosmetic bag packed with deluxe samples from the brand. The deal is happening both in-store and online at bg.com/beauty. We got a sneak peek at some of the bags, and not only are they super cute, they’re pretty much made for holiday travel season.

Now for the best part: To kick off the event, our friends at Bergdorf Goodman are giving six Daily Makeover readers the chance to win one of these Beauty in the Bag gifts. To enter, leave a comment below telling us your favorite beauty brand that Bergdorf’s carries (see them online here). We’ll choose six winners randomly to receive one of these highly covetable beauty bags!

RéVive

Sisley

Sulwhasoo

Sunday Riley

Amore Pacific

Orlane

For complete official rules, click here.