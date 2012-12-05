Giveaway! Win A Signed Bottle Of Halle Berry’s Fragrance, Closer

Halle Berry’s latest fragrance, Closer ($28 for 1.0 fl oz., Target.com), uses the sense of smell to attract the opposite sex. “I wanted to create a unique fragrance for women that would also appeal to men,” says Halle Berry. “Scent is very closely linked with desire and attraction and I love the idea that a fragrance can bring a man and a woman together. Closer creates a new level of intimacy through the power of scent.” Now this is starting to sound like a mistletoe must-have.

The fragrance is a modern, fresh floral scent that juxtaposes masculine notes of cedar and mahogany with feminine notes of violet and mimosa, one of Halle’s favorite flowers.

