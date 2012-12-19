Giveaway! Win Cool Metallic Polishes From Deborah Lippmann

This season we decided to take a quick break from the shimmer and glitter, and go for metallic. Deborah Lippmann’s holiday collection, Santa Baby is the perfect combination of festive color (that classic burgundy) and fun iridescent shades that work all year round. Need we mention how cute they’d look with an LBD on New Year’s Eve?

This week, as our final holiday present this year, we’re giving away three polish sets to our readers. Enter to win by following Daily Makeover and Deborah Lippmann on Twitter; we’ll choose five winners at random. Good luck!

How to enter for your chance to win:

1. Log in to your Twitter account.

2. Click this button to follow Daily Makeover [twitter_follow username=”DailyMakeover”][/twitter_follow]

3. Click this button to follow Deborah Lippmann [twitter_follow username=”deborahlippmann”][/twitter_follow]

4. Tweet us the following message: Hey @Dailymakeover, I would love a @deborahlippmann metallic nail collection!

We’ll be accepting tweets through Monday at 4 p.m., and the winners will be chosen at random and announced by Daily Makeover via Twitter at 5 p.m.

For complete official rules, click here.