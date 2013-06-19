Giveaway! Enter For A Chance To Win A Does-It-All CC Cream

By now you know we’re big advocates of multi-purpose products and BB creams have received a lot of our praise since they were brought over from Asia a couple years ago. Now CC creams (the sequel to BBs) offer just as many benefits — coverage, hydration and SPF —with the addition of anti-aging ingredients. This week we’re teaming up with Olay to give away Olay CC Cream Total Effects Tone Correcting Moisturizer with Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 15 to three lucky readers. The formula hydrates, helps improve uneven tone, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and leaves skin with a dewy finish.

