Win It! A Rockin’ Party-Prep Kit

When it comes to holiday parties, you’ve got to look just right. The hair needs to be sexy, but not sloppy; the makeup needs to be seductive, but not too heavy and the dress needs to make you look amazing from top-to-toe. But after all that celebrating, you’re bound to start looking run-down. How do you hide it?

With a handy kit of get-gorgeous essentials of course! First off, you’ll need a jamming playlist of party music to get you pumped-up and ready to party. Once you’ve got yourself psyched, you need to create a makeup look that will really attract attention. Dark and heavy eye makeup will only accentuate how tired you look, so focus on your lips instead. Use a creamy, deep plum gloss to give yourself a saturated lip look that’s low-maintenance, yet still dramatic. To make yourself look instantly polished, you can’t go wrong with a well-done manicure. Try a rich crimson shade to give your digits a festive feel.

Finally, you’ve got to do something about those tired eyes. When we don’t get enough rest, our eyes become dry, irritated and red. The new Visine Maximum Redness Relief Formula eye drops help rehydrate eyes and get rid of that telltale redness. Its exclusive HydroBlend formula acts like natural tears to provide you with up to 10 hours of hydrating comfort. That’s a lot of partying time!

