Giveaway! Enter For A Chance To Win These Oz-Themed Makeup Palettes

As Glinda once asked, “Are you a good witch or a bad witch?” Because we all have a good and bad side, Urban Decay is channeling both with their Glinda and Theodora makeup palettes based on the new film Oz: The Great and Powerful hitting theaters this Friday.

Both Glinda, played by Michelle Williams, and Theodora, played by Mila Kunis, embody the two personas of the complex woman — the sweet innocent and the daring vixen. The palettes — which include eight richly-pigmented shimmer eyeshadows, a high gloss lip color and a travel sized eye pencil — allow each side to have some play time. Each palette also comes with step-by-step instructions for recreating the exact makeup looks worn by the actresses in the film.

